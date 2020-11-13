General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Rawlings was a brave and courageous man – Ivor Greenstreet

play videoJerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet has described late former President Jerry John Rawlings as a courageous man.



In a short tribute on Thursday, November 12, 2020, the CPP presidential candidate said Mr Rawlings’ contribution to the Fourth Republic is immense.



“I, on my personal behalf, and on behalf of the wider Convention People’s Party would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, his immediate family and all the NDC party as well.



“He played his role as a brave and courageous man and Ghana has much to be thankful for. His contribution to this nation’s development and the existence of our Fourth Republic,” Mr Greenstreet said.



Mr Rawlings died on Thursday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he had been receiving treatment after a short illness.



Mr Rawlings buried his mother only last month.



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.



Mr Rawlings seized power through coup twice but eventually allowed for civilian rule.



He ushered in the Fourth Republic in 1992 after releasing his grips on military rule and allowing for multi-party democracy.





