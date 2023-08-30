You are here: HomeNews2023 08 30Article 1834781

Rawlings trends after military takeover in Gabon

The late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, is toping trends on social media in Ghana following the military overtake in the Central African country, Gabon.

Gabonese soldiers announced in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, that they had seized power in the Central African country, from their President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who together with his father have ruled the country for 53 years.

Celebration broke in many cities in Gabon, including its capital town Libreville, following the announcement of the coup.

Many Ghanaians on social media are saying that the scenes in Gabon after the coup remind them of the late former president.

“The happiness of the citizens of Gabon on the overthrow of Ali Bongo has me Nostalgic about Jerry John Rawlings,” one X user wrote.

Others, while making reference to the follower president, said coups are never an option.

