Rawlings trends after military takeover in Gabon

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, is toping trends on social media in Ghana following the military overtake in the Central African country, Gabon.



Gabonese soldiers announced in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, that they had seized power in the Central African country, from their President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who together with his father have ruled the country for 53 years.



Celebration broke in many cities in Gabon, including its capital town Libreville, following the announcement of the coup.



Many Ghanaians on social media are saying that the scenes in Gabon after the coup remind them of the late former president.



“The happiness of the citizens of Gabon on the overthrow of Ali Bongo has me Nostalgic about Jerry John Rawlings,” one X user wrote.



Others, while making reference to the follower president, said coups are never an option.



View what Ghanaians are saying about Rawlings below:





All of u elders,chiefs,elites, politicians should start talking about Biafra referendum & stop beating around the bush bcos what is coming to u will be more than J Rawlings idea.this one is now speaking like an angel b4 u know it we will hear something different from D same man. pic.twitter.com/RPUtXOuM7R — Frank (@Frank11716879) August 30, 2023

Ali Bongo Ondimba, the former President of Gabon who was removed from power, has reached out to the global community, seeking support to secure his release from the confinement imposed by the military junta



Terminator Kudus Rawlings Black Sherif #6160224test #Florida #Gabon coup pic.twitter.com/1tMJat6dh0 — Lord Nelson???? (@thehighestblog) August 30, 2023

Lmao because you believe that in one and half years, it’ll be your turn to be corrupt so you want the system to remain in place. Meanwhile you celebrate Rawlings. He made 3 coup attempts in the space of 2 years. You’re a dry joke. https://t.co/aVVnnPOX0q — Supreme Leader Papi Stylin’ (@AponkyeDiego) August 30, 2023

I have have a problem with coup soldiers and struggle to see why they’re seen as saviors.



The are mostly opportunistic indisciplined power thirsty people who care less about the masses.



Hopefully, the recent ones maybe outliers and game changers like that of JJ Rawlings... — Kwaku ???????? (@kwaku_rafiki) August 30, 2023

Arch Bishop Duncan Williams's prophecy about coup in Africa



Do you remember?



Gabon Rawlings Togo iPhone 15 BREAKING NEWS Terminator #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/MT6bFXwQTV — Republic 97.5 FM (@republic975fm) August 30, 2023

