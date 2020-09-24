General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: atinkaonline.com

Rawlings' mother dies at 101

The mother of the former president celebrated her 101st birthday on September 9, 2020

The mother of Former President, Jerry John Rawlings, Mrs Victoria Agbotui has been reported dead at age 101.



According to sources close to the family,the old woman took ill for sometime before her demise.



Victoria Agbotui who celebrated her 101st birthday on September 9, 2020 was born in 1919.



During her sons’ regime as a President of Ghana, she became the head of catering department.





