Rastafarian students saga: Achimota School to appeal court ruling

• Achimota School has said it will appeal the ruling given the by the court to admit the two Rastafarian students



•The school's board of governors cited they disagree with the court's ruling



• Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea are expected to be admitted into the school



The Board of Governors of the Achimota School has announced its decision to appeal the recent high court ruling ordering it to admit the two Rastafarian boys, Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea into the school.



In a statement issued on June 1, 2021, the board of governors of the school said they have instructed their lawyers to appeal the court decision as it disagrees with the ruling.



“The court ruled that the religious rights of the two applicants had been violated by the School Management as they sought to enforce the time-tested and well-known rules of the School.”



“The Court further directed the School to admit the two applicants. The school Board disagrees with the ruling of the Court. The School Board disagrees with the ruling of the Court,” portions of the statement read in part.



The saga of the two students began when the Achimota School refused admission to Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkraba over their hairstyles after they both passed their basic school exams and were placed in the school by the Ghana Education Service.



The family of two however sued authorities of Achimota Senior High School for discrimination on the basis of their ward's dreadlocks and asked the court to compel the school to admit them for the purposes of education.



But on Monday, May 31, 2021, the Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided by Justice Gifty Agyei ordered Achimota School to admit the two students.



Justice Gifty Agyei Addo giving her ruling pointed that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.



Read the statement below:












