Rastafarian saga: Ras Mubarak backs parents’ decision to sue Achimota school

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has posited that the rules of institutions in the country are never supreme to that of the country’s constitution.



According to him, the refusal of the authorities of Achimota Senior High School to accept students with dreadlocks contravenes the laws of the land and warrants the parents’ decision to serve them with a suit for discriminating against Rastafarian children with dreadlocks.



Speaking in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, the former MP said, “I have known the parents for 10 years and I encourage them to take the case to court. It is sad that as Africans we accept our women putting all sorts of thing and creams in their hair and wearing wigs but are shy of our natural hair. This is sad and must not happen”.



On his accord, no one should oppose a child seeking access to education; “I find it strange a group of people will constitute themselves into the law and decide not to regard the law of the land”.



Backing his claims with the constitution, the politician stated that Article 28 (3-4) of the constitution fully backs students going to school with dreadlocks.



Article 28 (3-4) of the constitution states;



(3) A child shall not be subjected to torture or other cruel inhumane or degrading punishment.



“(4) No child shall be deprived by any other person of medical treatment, education or any other social or economic benefit by reason only of religious or other beliefs.



He described the actions of the school as degrading and humiliating to the students who were refused admission because of their dreadlocks and agrees legal action must be taken against them (Achimota).



Ras Mubarak urged the parents to keep on pursuing the case to the highest court of the land. “If the case is presented at the High Court and they rule in favour of the school, the parents should take it to the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court. Discriminating against any group is bad and should not be condoned”, he stated.



Background



The issue of Rastafarians made waves in the media as two Rastafarian students were denied admission at the Achimota School on their first day after reporting in dreadlocks.



The GES over the weekend instructed authorities of the Achimota School to admit two first-year students who reported on campus with dreadlocks on the basis that no school can deny students admission on the basis of their religion.



However, the GES has made a U-Turn by rescinding its earlier decision and throwing its weight behind the school.



Parents of the students have however promised to take on the authorities with all legal avenues available to them for discriminating against Rastafarian children with dreadlocks.