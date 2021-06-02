Rasta students will win NSMQ for Achimota school - Rastafarian Council

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

• Top official of the Rastafari council has said the embattled students are very strong in Maths and science



• According to Jah Eddy, the two will win competitions for Achimota if allowed to pursue their education there



• He asked Ghanaians to be on the lookout for these two Rastafarians



The Rastafarian Council of Ghana has asserted that the Achimota school will benefit from the academic prowess of the two embattled Rastafarian students; Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Krabea, to win the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



According to head of the Central Regional Rastafarian Council, Jah Eddy, these boys are naturally brilliant and are ready to partake in competitions to lift the name of the Achimota school higher.



Jah Eddy, whiles reacting to the news of a court ordering Achimota to accept the boys said, “It is very nice that right now we have been accepted in school. These boys are coming to win the Science and Maths quiz because Marhguy is a science student and he is very clever. You will see it. He is going to win their science and maths quiz for them, mark it on the wall.



"They are all intelligent, they passed their exams so there is nothing that should block them from going to school," he added.



But the Governing Board of the Achimota School has announced its decision to appeal the ruling by the Human Right Division of the Accra High Court, ordering it to admit the two Rastafarian students.



This was contained in a June 1 statement signed by the Chairman of the Board.



The two Rastafarian students, Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea dragged the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General to court for the school's refusal to enroll them with the explanation that they had to shave their dreadlocks in accordance with the school’s regulations.



On May 31, 2021, a Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.