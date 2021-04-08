Rasta students deny being offered scholarship to study in other schools

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Two students denied admission at Achimota School for maintaining Rastafarian hairstyle, remain out of school almost 3 weeks since first-year senior high school students started school.



Speaking on 3FM’s news analysis programme First Take on Wednesday, April 7, Lawyer Ras Tetteh Wayo who represents one of the students, indicated that contrary to media reports no one has offered a place at any school to either Tyrone Iras Marhguy or Ohenebakweku Nkrabea.



“The young men are still not in school. Why because they don’t have school.



“As we speak these kids do not have any school because they were placed in Achimota and now Achimota is not enrolling them to begin their academic work. They were not placed in any other school, so technically they don’t have any school to go to.



“Where we sit as counsel for the parents we have not really had any school tell Mr Nkrabeah that these are the prospectus or this is the green light, bring your kids. Formally, we have not had any such thing,” Ras Wayo told host of the programme Dzifa Bampoh.



Meanwhile, a Human Rights Court will on Monday 12th April hear an application for injunction filed by lawyers for Ohenebakweku.



The injunction is seeking the enforcement of human rights under article 33 of the constitution which states that a person shall not be discriminated against on grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social or economic status.



