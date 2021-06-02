‘Rasta ruling’: Achimota School can’t unilaterally decide to appeal – Education Minister

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum says the Board of Achimota School is not clothed with the power to unilaterally decide to appeal a ruling of the Human Rights Court ordering it to admit two Rastafarian students.



According to him, any such important decision should have been advised by the Attorney General who represented both the school in the landmark case.



The Board of Achimota Senior High School says it will appeal the High Court decision ordering it to admit the two Rastafarian students, Oheneba Nkrabea and Tyrone Marghuy.



The school in a statement issued by its Board on Tuesday 1st June 2021, said it strongly disagrees with the ruling and has instructed its lawyers to appeal the decision.



But commenting on the development on “Good Evening Ghana” show on Metro TV Tuesday night monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Hon. Dr Osei Adutwum asked the Achimota School Board not to go ahead of themselves and pull the brakes on their intended move.



“…Who’s the Attorney General, he acts on behalf of the government of Ghana, he’s the one that should say Minister of Education let’s sit down, where do we go from here. So nobody can preempt us.



“… Achimota School Board chill! …They should understand that they act at the behest of the Ghana Education Service under their rules and guidance and the Board is constituted by the Minister of Education. I’m waiting for the Attorney General to get the certified copy of the ruling, explain to me what the basis is and what I need to do as the Minister for Education and what the Ghana Education Service needs to do through the Director-General of Ghana Education Service.”



He said he’ll meet with the Headmistress and Board of Achimota School on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 over the matter.



The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021 ordered Achimota School to admit the two embattled Rastafarian students.



The Court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.



The two, Tyrone Marghuy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea through their parents filed suits urging the court for enforcement of their fundamental rights to education.



The applicants asked the court to “declare that the failure and or refusal of the 1st Respondent (Achimota School Board of Governors) to admit or enroll the Applicant on the basis of his Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs and culture characterized by his keeping of Rasta is a violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 constitution particularly Articles 12(1), 23, 21(1)(b)(c)”.



The two students also wanted “an order directed at [Achimota School] to immediately admit or enrol the applicant to continue with his education unhindered.”



The applicants further sought compensation for the “inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time, and violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms”.



The two were admitted by the school but were asked to cut their dreadlocks in conformity with the school rules.



