Rasta-Achimota Saga: I doubt Achimota School will maltreat my son – Tyrone Marhguy’s Father

Father of one of the Rastafarian students rejected by Achimota School, Tereo Marhguy, says his son will not be mistreated or targeted by the school.



His comments come after the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court ordered Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students; Tryone Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea.



After several court proceedings, the Human Rights Division of the High Court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the school’s rules in question.



Speaking in an interview on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun, Tereo Marhguy, who is excited about the ruling and expects his son to report to school soon, says he is confident the school authorities will treat his son with respect, and not try to make things difficult for him. “We hope the school authorities don’t act in any funny way towards our boy.



We are not concerned that much because all eyes are on the school now. We are not sure they will try to misbehave. We have female teachers who wear dreadlocks just like my son and I know not all teachers will discriminate against him. Whatever is happening is all because of some rules set by old students who are not staff of the school. I am sure they will try to act funny.”



Tereo who doubts the school will appeal the ruling indicated that in his opinion, Achimota School has a weak case. “They are not going to do that. If they do, we will keep going back and forth.”



He mentioned that Tyrone has already being catching up with studies on his own and argues he (Tyrone) going to school late will not affect his academic performance.



Tyrone Marghuy was among the two Rastafarian students who became the center of focus in Ghana after they were refused entry into Achimota Senior High School for wearing dreadlocks.



Achimota School became the center of debate when it refused to admit two Rastafarian students. This saw a section of the Ghanaian public criticizing the school authorities with others standing with them.



Subsequently, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court ordered Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students, after the two sued the school’s board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General to enforce their fundamental Human Rights.



