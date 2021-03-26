Ras Mubarak reveals why he is married to his cousin

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has said his marriage to his cousin is not incest.



In an interview on an Accra-based radio station, he humorously defended his marriage by stating that, “incest is when you’re married to your direct sibling.”



According to him, most Ghanaian societies have come to accept and embrace it.



“I am okay being married to my cousin. But there are a lot of such intermarriages in Ghanaian societies. It is not a big deal, especially for Dagombas."



“I had a conversation with a relative about looking to settle down and he said, I shouldn’t look further and that all my uncles and aunties have wonderful children who are also well educated. The rest is history,” he said.



Mr Muburak is related to the Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak and he is married to his daughter.