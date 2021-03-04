Politics of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Ras Mubarak calls for ‘radical change’ in the minority NDC leadership in parliament

Ras Mubarak is former MP for Kumbungu

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, is advocating for a change in the leadership of the NDC in Parliament.



According to him, there is the need for a radical alternative that will not give in easily to the government.



He believes that a shake up in the leadership will help put the government in check and avoid the ‘business as usual’ mantra of the lawmaking house.



“Shell-shocked. A shake up in the leadership of the NDC in parliament will do a world of good. A radical alternative,” he said in a post on Facebook.



His comments come on the back of the approval of three Ministers-designate through secret ballot on Wednesday night.



The three were Mavis Hawa Koomson, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr. Akoto Afriyie who were not given clearance for approval by the Minority in Parliament.



