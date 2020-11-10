Regional News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Rape, murder cases reduced drastically in Eastern Region – Minister

Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Region Minister

The Eastern Region Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, has revealed that due to prudent security measures introduced by the government through the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), rape and murder cases in the region have reduced drastically.



This, he said, has enhanced the prospects of doing business in the Region.



Mr. Kwakye Darfour was speaking during the Nation Building updates at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra on Tuesday, November 10.



“We have been able to control them significantly, the crime rate has reduced significantly, particularly if you talk about rape, defilement and murder,” he said. He added: “This has actually enhanced the environment for future economic [growth], talking about economic infrastructure.”



He further called for four more years for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all the parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.