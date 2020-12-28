General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Rambo of 2020 - High-profile 'fights' and 'fighters' of the year

Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Everything but unexciting was 2020. A year full of unexpected happenings; tragedies, pandemic, drama and all. It certainly left a lot of memories with Ghanaians and indeed the world over. But of course, it didn’t end without a fight; literally!



There were a few occasions where some personalities stirred up talk with their actions and utterances. In different settings and under different circumstances but they did happen and caught the attention of newsmakers and in some instances social media users.



GhanaWeb brings you a flashback of a few of these in this piece:



Mavis Hawa Koomson:



She gained the title ‘Rambo Minister’ after news of her ‘gunfire’ incident broke out during the Electoral Commission’s voter’s registration exercise.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East constituency fired a gun at a voters registration centre in her constituency after she heard her opponent had bussed people from other places to the registration centre.



In her defense, she claimed to have done that to protect herself considering her police escorts were not working at the time she left for the place and she didn’t feel safe.







Charles Bissue and George Mireku Duker:



It was an unexpected physical fight between two prominent persons; a Member of Parliament and a presidential staffer.



Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, George Mireku Duker and Charles Bissue exchanged blows after the former raised concerns about how the latter was supporting an independent candidate in the constituency ahead of the December 7 polls.



This happened during a workshop in the Western Region in November, where the two were present. The situation resulted in a swollen face for Mr Bissue and a bitten finger with deep cuts for Mireku Duker who later apologized.



The two have since smoked the peace pipe after the intervention of some party leaders.



Ayisi Boateng and Alhaji Saani Mohammed:



Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ayisi Boateng, clashed with his 40-year-old good friend and a founding member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Saani Mohammed.

The two nearly engaged in fisticuffs on Monday, December 14 when they appeared on the GhanAkoma morning show on Akoma FM to do a review of the December 7 polls.



The High Commissioner had suggested that people who decide to make truth and justice secondary in their lives because of their individual inclinations to their tribe and political parties have had ‘useless education. He said this after Mr Mohammed had described the Electoral Commission as liars and fraudsters for declaring the elections for the NPP.

Mr Ayisi Boateng’s comments obviously didn’t go well with his friend who got vexed by his response and this generated into verbal exchanges and a near-brawl but for the intervention of the host of the show.



Nii Lante Bannerman and Nii Lante Vanderpauye:



This may not have been direct, but it got bloody and happened under the watch of both parliamentary candidates for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). It was supposed to be a health walk led by Member of Parliament of the area, Edward Nii Lante Vanderpuije.



Though both parties had planned for their floats in the constituency on the same day; October 24, 2020, the health walk which began earlier turned chaotic when some members of the NPP clashed with some members of the NDC during their walk.



There were pelting of stones and bottles and a number of people were injured. The NPP candidate Nii Lante Bannerman accused the incumbent of inciting the youth to cause chaos in the constituency but many including sports personality and popular boxer, Bukom Banku believes the youth were incited by both leaders to act in the manner they did and therefore called for the arrest of both of them.



Kennedy Agyapong:



He is vociferous, that is undisputed and he speaks his mind on whatever issues he deems fit. So he did on several issues in 2020 like previous years, and this time, it involved a Judge of the High Court.



He described as ‘stupid’, a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him without conducting any due diligence.



He threatened to ‘deal with him’ and this attracted a charge of contempt and he was subsequently arraigned before court.



Mzbel and Tracy Boakye



They came at each other, hard and were at it for a long while. A series of videos released by both parties had them accusing and making several allegations.



Tracy even at a point advised her fans to refrain from gaining wealth by sleeping with people. Hard work she said was the way out.







And then out of nowhere, the ‘papa no’ controversy emerged. It is unclear what started the banter between Tracy Boakye and Mzbel, but the two kept dissing each other and revealing secretes in a live video with Tracey Boakye claiming Mzbel couldn’t get much from the sugar daddy they are both chasing, unlike her that got a house and many other things. She bragged among other things that she has asked the sugar daddy not to give Mzbel any more gifts.



Mzbel also replied with a video teasing and laughing at the actress that she uses blackmail and fights to take things from the said man and that for someone sleeping with a married man, she should not be bragging about it the way she is on social media.





