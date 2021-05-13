Ramadan: Stephen Ntim salutes and congratulates Muslims for great sacrifice

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Former National First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ntim has commended Muslims in Ghana for their prayers for the country in their month-long fast.



As he wished them Eid Mubarak, the astute politician saluted and congratulated them for this great sacrifice.



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (sawm), prayer, reflection and community.



A commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.



Fasting from dawn to sunset is fard (obligatory) for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, traveling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating.