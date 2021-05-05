Ramadan: Mohammed VI Foundation support Muslims with food items

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

King Mohammed VI Foundation for African Oulama - Ghana Branch has distributed food items to the Muslim community in the Kanda locality in Accra.



The distribution was to support Muslims in the observation of the Holy month of Ramadan, as done every year by the King Mohammed VI of Morocco through the Ghana Branch of the foundation.



Among the items were 5kg of rice, oil, sugar and Teabags.



The items were presented to the Muslim Community by the Ambassador of Morocco to Ghana, Her Excellency Imane Ouaadil and Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim and some Executive Members of the Ghana branch.



Presenting the items at a brief ceremony at the forecourt of the King Mohammed VI Foundation of Africa Oulama at Kanda, the Ambassador, Her Excellency Ouaadil, noted that Ramadan is an opportunity to reflect on faith, sharing, feeding of the poor and the less privileged.



According to her, it was very important for her to represent His Majesty King Mohammed VI to present the items to the Ghana Branch of the foundation.



She said the foundation was expecting to food about 400 to 500 people within the Communities adding that the foundation has similar projects in Kumasi and Tamale.



On his part, the President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for African Oulama - Ghana Branch, Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim revealed that the donation will help the beneficiaries through the remaining ten days of Ramadan.



The beneficiaries of the items expressed their profound gratitude for the kind gesture and prayed that the Mohammed VI Foundation for African Oulama continue with the good work and feed the needy and the less privileged.



About Mohammed VI Foundation



King Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema (Islamic Scholars) was founded by His Majesty, the Commander of the Faithfuls, King Mohammed VI of Morocco and was established in 2015.



The foundation seeks to Unify and coordinate the efforts of Muslim scholars in Morocco and other African states to promote the values of tolerant Islam, disseminate and consolidate them.



It also seeks to take initiative to integrate the religious values of tolerance in any form occasioned by any development process in Africa both at the country and continental levels as well as activate intellectual, scientific and cultural activities in connection with Islam.



The Foundation further aimed at consolidating the historical relations that bind Morocco and the other African States and ensure their development and encourage the establishment of both religious, scientific and cultural centres and institutions.



King Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulama is the revitalization of the common African Islamic Cultural heritage by making it known and by promoting its dissemination, conservation and safeguarding and establish cooperative relations with associations and organizations pursuing the same objectives



The foundation has branches in 34 African countries - with the Ghana branch having His Eminence, the National Chief Imam Shiekh Dr Nuhu Sharubutu as the spiritual Head, While Shiekh Mustapha Ibrahim serves as the President with Shiekh Usman Bari serving as the General Secretary. Dr Rabiatu Armah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana- Legon, also serves on the Executive Board as an education advisor.



The foundation has branches in Kumasi and Tamale.