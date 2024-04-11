Rainstorm destroys Chiraa Methodist B JHS, KG block

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The roofs of classroom blocks at Chiraa Methodist B Junior High School and KG in the Sunyani West Municipality have been destroyed by a rainstorm.



Strong winds accompanied the rain, ripping off the roofs of the JHS and the KG block.



The strong winds left the furniture and teaching and learning materials at the mercy of the rain.



Romeo Ofosuhene, the head teacher of the school, lamented that the situation has greatly affected teaching and learning, a situation that needs to be addressed before the school reopens for the next term.



The students are currently writing their examinations and are preparing for vacation, but the situation has forced the school authorities to merge the classes to enable the students to write their examinations.



According to the head teacher, the Methodist B JHS Block is the oldest school in Chiraa.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Evans Kusi Boadum, and some officers of the Municipal Assembly who visited the school to assess the extent of the damage said a report will be put together to seek help to renovate the school.



The Chief Executive assured the teachers he would ensure the classrooms were re-roofed before schools reopened.