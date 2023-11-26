Radio Univers manager, Dr Abubakari Sidick Ahmed inducted into the Humanities Chamber of Commerce

Regional News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Dr. Abubakari Sidick Ahmed, a veteran journalist and the station manager of the University of Ghana's Radio Univers 105.7FM has been honored with the 'Most InfluentiMedia Development Expert' award.



He was formally inducted into the Humanities Chamber of Commerce (IHC) 2023 and celebrated alongside other distinguished authorities as they entered the Humanities Impact World Records (HIWoR).



The award is to celebrate and acknowledge his contributions to the International Humanity Conference and for influencing lives through the IHC 2023.



"You are an endless blessing to humanity," said IHC. "Your thoughts and best wishes for the International Humanity Conference will live on in history as a sign of unparalleled healing."



"Thank you for sharing with the world your impactful messages of hope and healing from the divine well of your wisdom. Thank you very much for influencing lives through IHC 2023. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to you for your impactful contributions."



Dr Abubakari Sidick Ahmed, popularly known as Alhaji, through Radio Univers 105.7FM, has footprints in local and international media outlets as students he groomed in media and journalism are excelling in Ghana and overseas exceedingly.



The long list of media personnel who understudied him includes George Addo Junior of the BBC, Bernard Avle of Citi FM/Citi TV, Bola Ray of GhOne TV/Starr FM, Ernest Manu of Joy News, Paa Kwesi Asare of the BBC, Emmanuel Koranteng of the BBC, GhanaWeb's Benefo Buabeng (Abrantepa), Elliot Nuertey, Stella Sogli; Philip Siaw of Asaase Radio, Caleb Ahinakwah of Asaase Radio, Maxwell Agbagba of Joy News, Nii Larte Lartey of Citi News, Hanson Agyemang of Citi News, Kwaku Asante of Joy News, Benjamin Sackey of GhanaWeb, Joseph Ackah-Blay of TV3, Christian Yalley of TV3, and many others.







