Race for NDC chairmanship seat heats up as lawyer Evans Amankwa declares intention

Politics of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Senior legal team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Evans Amankwaa has declared his intention to contest the Ashanti Region Chairman position of the party.



The legal brain for NDC in the Region disclosed his intentions on Akoma FM‘s flagship weekend political and current affairs program Wonsom on Saturday, May 1.



Lawyer Evans Amankwaa, who vied for the regional secretary position but lost to Kwame Zu, has resurfaced to this time around contest the incumbent Augustus Nana Kwasi.



“I am contesting the regional chairman position because I believe Ashanti Region is very critical to the success of NDC. So we can’t be sitting on the fence whiles our expertise rots away. I know that I am the right person for the job to bring back NDC into power,” he told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



The NDC, however, has scheduled to hold its regional congress in the first quarter of 2022 with some renowned names emerging to contest other positions.



Lawyer Evans Amankwaa is confident of a massive victory as he explained that “we cannot afford to lose the 2024 general elections so it’s incumbent on our delegates to try different set of leadership to walk NDC triumphantly into the Jubilee house.”