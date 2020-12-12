General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

REGSEC warns rioting youth in Tamale

Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Salifu Saeed

The Northern Regional Security Council has warned the youth of Tamale and its adjoining communities to desist from causing post-election violence.



On Thursday, supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress hit the streets of Tamale, burning car tyres amidst firing of gunshots in protest of the 7th December general elections results.



The angry party supporters blocked some vantage routes in the metropolis preventing commuters from moving.



The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Salifu Saeed who doubles as the Chairman of the security council sounded a word of caution to the youth to abstain from the act.



“The lives of the entire citizenry will be protected . We will ensure they go about their normal duties and nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands”.



According to him, the security council will not countenance any act that will seek to undermine the peace and security of the region.



Addressing journalists following the incident, he assured citizens of Tamale to remain calm, and carry out their normal duties.



He said the security agencies are poised to ensure that normalcy prevails in the metropolis.



” We would want to send a caution that anyone arrested for any disturbances will be dealt with decisively. We would not tolerate any interference from any quarters in dealing with such people arrested “.



He further appealed to traditional leaders in Tamale to call the rioting youth to order.



” We call for restraint and also assure everyone that the security agencies are in control of the metropolis and that people should feel free to go about their normal duties, ” he added.



The Mayor of Tamale, Hon Iddrisu Musah on his part noted that his outfit will not allow a section of the public to jeopardize the peace of the metropolis.



He further accused the leadership of NDC of inciting the youth to destabilize the current peace in the area.

