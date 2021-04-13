QuickBooks Online honours AfricaWeb's Daniel Kaku for sterling performance

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

QuickBooks Online has recognized AfricaWeb's Finance Manager, Daniel Kaku Annor, for his outstanding performance in a certified experts examination, booking him a seat on the list of South Africa's 100 best.



The recognition came after he proved his worth following a Webinar in the early part of this year where a challenge was thrown to participants that any of them who was able to meet the certification requirement within the first 10 days after the Webinar, would receive a special prize.



"In 2020, I enrolled myself on their certified experts system in February 2021, there was a Webinar where they threw a challenge that the first 100 to pass and get certified within the first 10 days after the Webinar, will be given a prize and thankfully, to the glory of God, I took part in the exams and I passed. I am very excited because I was among the first 100," he explained.



This recognition now makes Daniel Kaku Annor a QuickBooks Online Certified Expert.



He explained how the entire journey started for him, as well as how well it has contributed to his overall work as an accountant.



"I've been following QuickBooks for over half a decade now because of my profession as an accountant, specifically QuickBooks Online...it caught my attention in the sense that where the world is going in terms of accounting solutions and in terms of moving our work from manual system to the cloud system, I saw QuickBooks as one of the best in the system and so I've followed them for long.



"They admitted me as one of their candidate and representative to work with them in terms of using the QuickBooks Online to help other companies to give them assistance in terms of help," he said.



He also expressed his great joy at how and through this recognition, his name is listed as the first on the continental directory of experts.



This, he added, is also as a result of the exposure he has received from working with the QuickBooks system at GhanaWeb, allowing him to also pass on the knowledge to other upcoming people and even companies needing the expertise and the knowledge.



"At the moment, on their directory in South Africa in QuickBooks Africa, I'm the first to be listed there and I'm really excited about it because as it comes to confirm the passion. I am looking forward to drawing closer with them, partnering with them and also using the system to teach a lot of our graduates who are coming out of universities because acquiring accounting knowledge is not enough to work in any corporate office without these systems.



"Having to partner with them makes me excited and that goes to confirm the fact that ADPU-GhanaWeb has also pushed me to use it more. When I came in, it was QuickBooks they were using and my previous skill gave me the opportunity to work here and to actually notice something that should inspire the rest of the people in my industry. I think this one of the things we should draw our passions to," he urged.



QuickBooks is an accounting software package developed and marketed by Intuit. QuickBooks products are geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses and offer on-premises accounting applications as well as cloud-based versions that accept business payments, manage and pay bills, and payroll functions.