General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Questions about 2020 elections will continue to haunt you – Victor Smith to Jean Mensa

Former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Victor Smith

Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission might have evaded cross-examination during the 2020 election petition but public scrutiny of her works continues with leading members of the National Democratic Congress still demanding answers to some key issues that emerged from the 2020 elections.



Despite the court ruling that the party and John Dramani Mahama had no case in the petition, there still exist some members who feel hard done by Jean Mensa’s conduct in the 2020 election.



One of such persons is former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith, who has brought into action a new set of interrogatories.



In a post on his Facebook wall, Ambassador Victor Smith appealed to Jean Mensa to respond to some specific allegations which he says are clouds of doubt that still exist about the 2020 elections.



“Good day, Chief: you must have been aware that on Tuesday, Dec 8th 2020, EC chairperson, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, was preparing to announce the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections at 5 PM at the International Conference Centre when indeed the IT department and elections directorate hadn’t received the official results from the regions and that some of your senior staff prevailed on her to exercise restraint? Question is which result did she have, and more importantly, where did that result come from? “



“Did any such thing happen?



“Why, madam chairperson?? Were you intending to make a declaration on Dec 8th based on figures from the NPP headquarters or figures from Jubilee house?



“Is it true that you sidelined most of your colleague commissioners and took most of your critical decisions with Mr Bossman Asare and others from outside the EC?



And is it also true that you hurriedly got jubilee house to terminate the contract of some of your commissioners because they tried to get you to do the right things, even in the midst of the election controversies?” he quizzed.



Ambassador Victor Smith said these questions will continue to linger and Jean Mensa will have to live with them until she allows herself to be cross-examined.



“I can assure you many well-meaning Ghanaians will continue to ask questions about your unfortunate conduct in the 2020 elections until you confess to God and Country.”



“You must speak, Mrs Jean Mensa. I think you must agree to be cross-examined otherwise you are setting a bad example for unscrupulous public office holders to exploit at the expense of poor Ghana, ” he said.



Meanwhile, lead counsel for the petitioner in the 2020 election, Tsatsu Tsikata has revealed the circumstances under which the party can get Jean Mensa to mount the witness box.



He said on the KSM show on Pan African TV that they can get her to answer questions on unfair treatment at the High Court.











