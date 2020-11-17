Regional News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: GNA

Queen appeals to political parties to make peace a ‘byword’

Nana Anima Ahwenepa, the Queen of Bomaa-Dwenase in the Ahafo Region

A traditional ruler has appealed to political parties to make peace a ‘byword’ in the electioneering for the nation to go through violent-free elections and safeguard its democratic credentials.



Nana Anima Ahwenepa, the Queen of Bomaa-Dwenase in the Ahafo Region reminded chiefs and queens they also had the responsibility to ensure that the December 7, polls were held in their localities peacefully.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bomaa-Dwenase, Nana Ahwenepa noted Election 2020 was a test-case for Ghana to prove to the world the nation understood democracy, and cherished a multi-party system of government.



She emphasised the Presidential and Parliamentary elections would be peaceful if political parties and Ghanaians remained tolerant, understood each other, buried their affiliations, and sought the development of the nation.



As the embodiment of the people, Nana Ahwenepa emphasised it was imperative for chiefs and queens to lead the campaign for national peace and stability in the general election for the nation to consolidate her gains of fledgling democracy.



“A peaceful election would prove to the world that Ghana is truly an outstanding example of democracy.



"I would therefore appeal to Ghanaians of whatever tribe or area, to maintain peace during the next few days and to ensure the election period passes by without violence or disorder”, she said.

