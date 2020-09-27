Politics of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Put politics aside and fight for development – Ato Forson to Ajumako Assemblymen

MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson has appealed to Assembly Members in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency to put politics aside and fight hard for development for their election area.



Addressing the Assembly Members after they failed to elect their Presiding Member for the District after a fourth attempt, Ato Forson stated that all though the Assembly Members belong to different political parties it is important that they put their political affiliation aside and come together and elect their Presiding Member for the development of the District.



He also urged them to elect someone who will work hard and can also address all their needs



“We shouldn’t use politics to destroy development in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, we should always remember that we are all fighting for development to our electoral areas. It is not good that after four times the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency has failed to elect a Presiding Member. I am appealing to the Assembly members to come together and elect a hard-working Presiding Member”.



For his part, the District Chief Executive for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, Emmanuel Ranford Kwesi Nyarko also said the Assembly will lack development if they fail to elect a Presiding Member.

