Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Put MPs on pension schemes and SSNIT – Professor advises

Parliamentarians in cabinet (File photo)

Professor of Law and Governance at Kings University College, Kwame Agyenim- Boateng has championed the institution of pension schemes for Members of Parliament (MP) retiring from the house.



According to him, the paying of huge sums to Parliamentarians at the dissolution of every parliament is an unhealthy practice which retards Ghana’s development.



“We need special funds for parliamentarians bowing out of the house. Just like how we treat the ordinary civil servant, the state can start a pension scheme or put parliamentarians on the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)”, he said.



To him, the huge sums given to these MPs at the end of every parliament is why the country always sees massive vote-buying during party primaries and general elections. “And these people meant to represent us end up not serving their constituencies and country”.



He made his position known in an interview with Sefah-Danquah, host of Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



The Professor advised for an immediate constitutional review of the way and manner in which parliament is dissolved financially.



“A parliamentarian leaving parliament after a single term can be given a one time payment but anyone one who goes to the house on multiple occasions should be placed on a pension scheme”, he reiterated.



The Ghanaian populace have criticised parliamentarians after MPs called on the Emoluments Committee to not only increase their salaries but also their 6 digit ex-gratia.



However, parliamentarians addressing critics who say MPs do not deserve huge salaries say per article 114 (1) of the constitution, legislators deserve every bit of their remuneration and even more.



Article 114 reads; "A person who has served as a member of Parliament for any period of time shall, on his death or on his ceasing to be a member of Parliament in any circumstance, other than where he becomes disqualified as a member of Parliament, or where he vacates his office under article 97 (1) (c) or (d), be eligible for the payment to his personal representatives or to him of such gratuity proportionate to his period of service as shall be determined by the President, acting in consultation with the Committee referred to in article 71 of this Constitution."

