Purported destoolment of Akwatiahene is null and void - Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council calls on police to ensure order

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council is asking residents and citizens of Akwatia and Okyeman to disregard a purported destoolment of the Chief of Akwatia, Osabarima Kofi Boateng lll by the Abrade Royal family of Akwatia.



The traditional council is further urging the Akwatia police to restore order in Akwatia and provide the necessary security to the Akwatiahene Osabarima Kofi Boateng lll.



The Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary, Mr. D.M. Ofori-Atta hinted in a press conference held in Kyebi that Osabarima Kofi Boateng lll remains the Chief of Akwatia in the records of the Akyem Abuakwa Tradition council.



He said the proper person’s cloth with the right to bring proceedings for the destoolment of a Chief is provided for under section 40 of the Chieftaincy Act 2008, Act 759.



"TheJudicial Committee of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, has not received any charges from any of the kingmakers of Akwatia purporting to surcharge the Akwatiahene for a known customary offence," D.M. Ofori-Atta stressed.



According to him, the requirement of a valid customary destoolment of a Chief, follows that: the Chief must have committed a known customary offence, the offence must have been brought to his notice by the elders, the elders must formulate charges against him before the judicial committee of the traditional council, the Chief must be tried on these charges and must be giving fair hearing and a finding of guilt must have been made against him before the appropriate customary practice relative to the area is conducted for his destoolment.



"The required processes have not been initiated, let alone been completed by the kingmakers of Akwatia. The purported news of destoolment is null and void and has no customary and legal effect," Mr. Ofori-Atta added.



Abusuapanin of the Abrade Royal family, Opanin Antwi Darkwa and the Krontihene of Akwatia, Baffour Afisa on 23rd July, 2023 led some family members of Abrade family to perform some customary rites signifying the destoolment of Osabarima Kofi Boateng lll as Akwatiahene over what they described as wanton sale of family and stool properties and gross disrespect for his family members and Akwatiaman.



Meanwhile, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has described the purported destoolment as null and void and without customary and legal effects.