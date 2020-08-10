General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Purchasing past questions for students highly criminal - Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo has said that purchasing pass questions for students in Senior High School(SHS) by the government is a “high crime”.



The government of Ghana in its effort to complement the studies of final year students who are currently sitting for their final exams by provided them with past questions.



However, after the Integrated Science paper, some students in some schools across the country engaged in violent demonstrations while some were also seen in videos which went viral on social media insulting the President for providing them with past questions when he knows the questions won’t be repeated.



The students have since been sanctioned by the Ghana Education Service for the gross disrespect and the destruction of school property.



But reacting to the provision of past questions for the students, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo said using government machinery to purchase past questions for students compromises the examination as well as being criminal.



He was shocked that the government will engage in such impunity.



Dr. Rashid Pelpuo in a Twitter post on August,10,2020 said “Using the name of Gov’t machinery to perpetuate such high crime is unforgivable. How could we attempt to buy exam questions to undermind the exam system with such dire impunity?”.



"Using the name of Gov’t machinery to perpetuate such high crime is unforgivable. How could we attempt to buy exam questions to undermind the exam system with such dire impunity?



Dr. Rashid Pelpuo made these comments when commenting on a Twiter post by Imani boss, Franklin Cudjoe.





But seriously, all jokes aside, whose idea was it to use taxes to buy past questions for students? — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) August 9, 2020

However, the post has been taken off Dr. Rashid Pelpuo's page but GhanaWeb was able to screenshot the post before it was deleted.