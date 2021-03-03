Regional News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Pupils demonstrate over defecation in classrooms

Pupils in the Assin Dansa D/A Basic School in the Assin South District of the Central Region have demonstrated against defecation in their classrooms.



The pupils told Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ambrose that they had complained bitterly about the issue, but it has not stopped.



They furthered that they always come to school to witness the defacing of the blackboards and defecation in the classrooms.



The headmaster of the school, Mr. Doku, told Oheneba Ambrose that the situation is getting out of control, and until authorities intervene, they have nothing else to do.



He said persons who do that break the padlocks to the doors, enter the classrooms and deface the blackboards with faecal matter, and also defecate in the classrooms.



The headmaster added that he's troubled by the situation as this has happened on five occasions.



The teachers also appealed to the community to desist from their actions or, they would be forced to apply for transfers to other schools to teach.



Our reporter further disclosed that there is a toilet facility in the school that is not locked but the pupils and teachers to come to school to see their boards defaced with faecal matter.