Publish names of all companies prospecting in forest reserves – Jinapor orders Mineral Forestry Commission

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Mineral and Forestry Commissions have been given an ultimatum by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to publish names of all companies which have been granted permission to prospect in the forest reserves dotted around the country.



The Ministry noted in a statement signed by Deputy Minister-nominee Benito Owusu-Bio on behalf of the substantive minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, that the publication of the companies will ensure transparency and also build public confidence.



“Also, in accordance with the highest standards of transparency, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has tasked the Minerals and Forestry Commissions to publish the list of companies holding prospecting and or reconnaissance licenses in Forest Reserves by close of working day on Friday, 7th May, 2021” a paragraph of the statement reads.



“Regional Security Councils across the country, which are already mandated to enforce all the laws, regulations and/or directives in the mining sector, have been put in readiness to ensure enforcement of these directives. In this regard, the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, met with all Regional Ministers and relevant sector Ministers on Wednesday 28th April, 2021 at the Jubilee House, during which meeting, H.E the President designated Forest Reserves and Waterbodies as “RED ZONES” and directed strict enforcement accordingly”.



The Ministry also announced that it has established a committee whose core duty is to monitor the enforcement of the anti-galamsey measures.



It is captured in the statement that the Monitoring and Evaluation Team will commence working from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.



The Ministry also announced hotline dedicated to receiving complaints from the media, civil society and the general public.



“Additionally, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has constituted a monitoring and evaluation team to ensure the enforcement of these measures. The Team has set up a situation room at the Mezzanine Floor of Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) which will be operational on weekdays from Tuesday 4th May, 2021 between the hours of 10:00am and 4:00pm.



“Citizens, civil society, the media and the general public are encouraged to report any flouting of these directives or any other illegality relating to the mining sector,” parts of the statement read.



