General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: GNA

Public warned against inserting objects into ears

Cotton swabs

Judith Agyeiwaa Donkor, the National Second Vice-Chairperson of the Ears, Nose and Throat (ENT) Nurses Group, has cautioned against the habit of inserting objects into the ears to avoid hearing loss.



She said inserting items such as cotton buds, match sticks, broomsticks and feathers, among others, into the ear damages the protection of the eardrum and the wax in the ears.



Madam Donkor said the wax serves as protection by preventing dirt from entering the eardrum and preventing hearing loss.



Madam Donkor, who is also the Regional Secretary of the Western Regional ENT Nurses Group, said this in an interview with the GNA at a free screening exercise organised for children at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



She further urged mothers to desist from inserting cotton buds and feathers into the ears of their toddlers in an attempt to remove dirt from their ears since it might damage the eardrum and lead to hearing loss.



