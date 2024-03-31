Public outrage as Nungua Gborbu Wulomo, 63, marries 12-year-old

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

The Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, has taken a new new wife.



His wife, according to details from Ablade TV Online, is 12 years old.



Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII is also 63-years-old.



In a post shared on its Facebook page on Saturday, March 30, 2024, the page said this was a customary marriage between the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua and the girl named, ‘Naa Okromo.’



“In Nungua, the air is thick with tradition as the customary marriage between Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and a young girl named ‘Naa Okromo’ unfolds. The age difference is striking: the venerable Gborbu Wulomo is ‘63 years old’, while Naa Okromo is ‘12 years old’.



“By the customs of their community, Naa Okromo now assumes the traditional name Naa Ayemoede. But this union is not complete without further rites. Naa Ayemoede is to undergo a second customary ceremony, one centered on purification. This rite will empower her to fulfill all the duties expected of her as the wife of the Gborbu Wulomo, including the crucial role of procreation,” the post said.



According to the post, the 12-year-old wife of the wulomo is part of his assumption of authority.



“According to tradition, the Gborbu Wulomo, having assumed his authority, must also take a ‘Boi ekpaa yoo’, his customary wife, also known as ‘sɛiheyoo’. This solemn rite occurs only once in the lifetime of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse,” it added.



The post, has, however, received a lot of outrage and reactions from people online.



“Now, they claim the above 18 years have all been tasted. So the search for a virgin for the man of traditional values has to dig deeper. Why?” Maximus Kwaku Ametorgoh wrote on Facebook.



Auguster Boateng also wrote, “There are so many things wrong in the country, and this is one of them!????????‍♀️How is a 12-year-old child becoming a wife in 2024? Is this some silly joke? ????”



“I hope that this is a joke and also that the Gender Ministry and the Police have started work to establish the facts around this.

“We want and cherish our custom but certainly not the part that says hand out a 12-year-old girl to a 63-year old man,” Justice Baidoo wrote.



The Abby Auni also wrote, “This is despicable! Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection act fast!”



“He’s marrying a literal CHILD! Pedophilia in the name of tradition and culture is still pedophilia and he must be stopped!” Araba AG also said.







