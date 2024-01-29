Public Services Satisfaction Survey App launched in the Ga East Municipality

Regional News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: GMA

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has launched the Public Services Satisfaction Survey (PSSS) App in the Ga East Municipality at a ceremony at Haatso on Tuesday, 16th January, 2024.



The PSSS App, which focuses on three key sectors of the economy, Education, Health, and Government Issued-Identification Services, gives opportunity to the public to provide direct but anonymous feedback on services received to help improve public services delivery and further help Ghana to measure the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16, "Peace, Justice, and Strong Institution".



The App, which operates on both Android devices and iPhones, has user-friendly, simple and disability-friendly features which ensure smooth access.



One can access the App by downloading and installing GSS App, from Google Play for Android devices and PSSS App from AppStore for iPhones while a USSD short code, *920*158#, is available for non-smart phone users or those who do not have internet access.



The public are expected to give anonymous feedback on their experiences in using public services in the past 12 months.



Two Municipalities, Ga East and Suhum, have been chosen for the pilot phase with the expectation of a nationwide rollout when implemented successfully.



Participants at the launching ceremony in the Ga East Municipality who included the Presiding Member PM Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Honourable Assembly and Unit Committee Members, Heads of Departments, Clergy, Imams, Residents' Associations, Business Operators and a section of the general public, were taken through first-hand steps on installation and usage of the App by Officials from the Ghana Statistical Service, Regional and Municipal, under the supervision of the Regional Statistician, Mr. Fritz Adom.



Addressing the Participants, the Project Lead for Ga East Municipality, Ms. Dieudonnee Ankamah, underscored the usefulness of the PSSS App in helping policy planning and decision towards effective and efficient delivery of public services.



She appealed to the participants to spread the news about the App wherever they find themselves in the Municipality to increase awareness and achieve successful outcome after the pilot exercise.



She encouraged residents of the Municipality to see the project as an important opportunity offered them to share their experiences with public services to help improve on delivery.



Apostle Kweku Menyah, General Secretary of the Ga East Council of Churches and Imam Abdullah, President of the Ga East Imams' Council, both pledged to convey the message to their congregation and help them on how to access the App to send their feedback on public services.



Participants were given opportunity to ask questions on the PSSS App and also gave assurance of their willingness to convey the information to others.