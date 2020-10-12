General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Providing armed police guards to MPs not the solution – Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has described calls for providing Members of Parliament with armed police guards in the wake of the recent killings as 'unscientific and unsustainable'.



This comes after the gruesome murder of MP for Mfansteman in the Central Region, Ekow Quansah Hayford, emerged last Friday, October 9, 2020.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Adib Saani explained, “I find the call unscientific and not sustainable. Besides, it doesn’t in anyway solve the wider issue of insecurity in the country. In fact, criminals are able to successfully target bullion vans carrying cash with armed police escorts and also stage broad daylight attacks against police personnel. Consequently, this issue requires a broader contextual approach and an analytical insight into why criminals are becoming more vicious and brazen by the day”.



He recommended a multi-dimensional strategy by the state in dealing with high profile killings as they are gradually on the rise in country.



“It's an incontrovertible fact that we have failed to modernize crime and investigation in Ghana over the years. We have constricted efficient security management to the procurement and donation of vehicles. But failed woefully in investing in situational crime prevention; deterring crime by making strategic changes to an environment,” Saani said.



“One of the ways this is possible is by investing in crime and investigation. Let us integrate the various biometric databases; passport office, National Identification Authority, SSNIT, etc and make this information treasure trove available to law enforcement,” he suggested.



The Security Analyst called for an increased awareness on the need for Ghanaians to exercise discretion towards ensuring safety of their personal and communal lives.

