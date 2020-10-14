General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Providing MPs with armed police personnel betrayal to Ghanaians – Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adid Saani, has described the move to deploy police personnel to protect Members of Parliament as disloyal to citizens.



According to Adib Saani, Ghanaians seem to have been left to their fate when it comes to security following the decision by the government.



This comes after the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery announced in Parliament on October 13, 2020 of government’s decision to provide legislators with armed security personnel amid the killing of Mfantseman MP, Ekow Hayford Quansah.



Reacting to the development in an interview with GhanaWeb on October 14, Security Analyst, Adib Saani said, “Parliamentarians, like other professionals, are exposed to severe hazards by the nature of their work, and therefore need security but I however find the move to provide security to MPs disingenuous and a betrayal to the ordinary people of Ghana who it appears, have been left to their fate”



He was also of the view that policemen who may be assigned to lawmakers can only do much as criminals always come up with sophisticated means to launch attacks on individuals.



“Besides, it is impracticable to think that a policeman sitting in an MP or Minister's car provides him/her invincibility. Criminals have become so vicious and bolstered in their operations to the extent that they go after bullion vans and even attack police stations and officers in broad daylight,” he explained.



He however worried the Ghana Police Service may not have the requisite numbers to either tackle the heightened and general sense of insecurity in the country especially in an election year.

