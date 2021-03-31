Provide us with classrooms - Hairiya Arabic School proprietor to government

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



Hairiya Arabic and English School in the Tamale metropolis is serving as a death trap to students as the structures are in a deplorable state.



In an exclusive interview with the proprietor of the school, Alhaji Issah Idriss, he bemoaned the state of the school structures, calling on government to come to their aid.



Another concern he raised was infrastructural deficit as many students have been admitted to the school.



This has left some students learning under trees and when it's cloudy, the teachers are forced to close the students.



“We are appealing to the government to come and provide us with classrooms and furniture to enhanced teaching and learning in the school."



“The structures are in bad shape, just take a look at it, the floors are wearing off," he added.



Alhaji Idriss said the school is currently yearning for Junior High School to offer the students the opportunity to proceed up to the JHS level.



Alhaji Idriss similarly lamented that none of the Arabic instructors in the school is under any payment system and called on the government to look into that.



He also called on the government, the MP, NGOs, and philanthropists to come to their aid by getting them classrooms, and furniture to enhance teaching and learning in the school.



Speaking to the assistant PTA chairman of the school, Fuseini Abdul Karim, he said the school has been neglected for far too long, and it was time government comes to their aid and ensures he provides them with the needed support.



