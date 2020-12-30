Regional News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: GNA

Provide projects to improve conditions in communities - Apostle Agbalenyoh

Apostle Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyoh, the Founder and Leader of the 7th Day Congregation of Theocracy has called on churches to provide development projects to improve the lives of the people in their catchment areas.



He said the religious bodies could help with the establishment of schools, hospitals among other things, which would also reduce the pressure on existing government facilities.



Apostle Agbalenyoh, making the call in a briefing with the Ghana News Agency at Shalom-Otiakrom, near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region pointed out projects the 7th Day Congregation of Theocracy had provided the communities.



He said the church was founded in 1997 at Osu in Accra and now had about 200 branches across the country and constructed projects such as; primary school block, junior high school and a hospital complex at Shalom-Otiakrom to assist the people.



Apostle Agbalenyoh, who is also the HIV Focal Person at his hospital said in 2019 the congregation of the church undertook a blood donation exercise at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to save lives of all manner of persons, especially accident victims and pregnant women.



He said they had acquired 1,200 hectares of land at Dunkwa-on-Offin for palm plantation and the establishment of a processing factory to create jobs for the people, particularly the youth to prevent them from migrating to the cities.



Apostle Agbalenyoh appealed to philanthropist, non-governmental organization and churches to contribute their quota in whatever way they could to support the government in its developmental agenda to enhance the living conditions in the country.





