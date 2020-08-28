General News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

Provide more computers to facilitate use of Wi-Fi in SHSs – Educationist urges government

Computers. File photo

Educationist, Daniel Fenyi has called on government to provide more computers in Senior High Schools to facilitate the effective use of free Wi-Fi as promised in the New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) 2020 manifesto.



Speaking to UniverseNews on this issue, Mr. Daniel Fenyi stated that the provision of electricity and infrastructure to house computers will also go a long way to support the initiation of the Free Wi-Fi in SHSs.



“I think providing WI-FI the senior is a good initiative but then there are other preliminary issues that are needed to be addressed before the WI-FI the government should rather focus on providing computers and electricity to facilitate the use of the Wi-Fi”



He then advised government to reconsider the ban of the use of mobile phones in Senior High Schools as it will aid in schools where computers wouldn’t be enough to help in the use of WIFI for teaching and learning.



Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, in a media engagement also highlighted that, the use of technology in the 21st Century is very necessary and thus the Ghana Education Service will review its policies against the use of mobile phones and other gadgets in Senior High Schools.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has lauded the planned provision of free internet access in second-cycle schools across the country.



The association described such a move as very useful and says that it will go a long way in assisting teaching and learning activities.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.