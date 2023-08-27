'Proud' Ken Agyapong decries intimidation, smear campaign; thanks supporters

General News of Sunday, 27 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has thanked his supporters for keeping his dreams alive.
Agyapong came a distant second in the NPP super delegates conference of August 26, 2023; with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia winning by a wide 68%+.
In his first reaction after the results were declared Kennedy Agyapong said he was proud of the result and that he had braved among others backbiting, intimidation and a smear campaign to place second.
Read his full message below:
I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates especially those who have remained faithful and stood religiously behind my presidential bid ever since I declared my intentions.
In the heat of the backbiting, intimidation and the smeared campaign against me, I feel proud and motivated by your unwavering support across the country so far.
Let us all pray to God while awaiting the big victory and I will write a history with you.
Thank you all.
Supporters of Kennedy Agyapong celebrate with the Assin Central MP after he finished second in today's Super Delegates Conference, securing a spot in the NPP's Presidential Primaries in November.#CitiNewsroom #NPPDecides pic.twitter.com/oeSIVTUuq7— CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) August 26, 2023