Protection of Coastal Communities high on government’s agenda – Asenso-Boakye

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said that government is keen on providing protection to communities along the coastlines in parts of the country against the continuous effects of tidal waves and rising sea levels.



The Minister made this disclosure when he interacted with the press at Cape Coast on second day of his three-day working visit to the Central region.



“I am in the ancient city of Cape Coast as part of my two-day working visit to the Central region. The tour is aimed at receiving first-hand updates and monitoring the progress of coastal protection works being undertaken by various contractors of the Ministry”, said the Minister.



“As part of the monitoring process, I interacted with various stakeholders including Chiefs, opinion leaders and managers of the Cape Coast Castle to ascertain their concerns, and I assured that government will take their concerns into consideration in the project monitoring and evaluation process”, he added.



Ghana’s total coastlines stretches to about 550km, of which two-thirds, approximately 367km requires reclamation and development against the continuous effect of the tidal waves and rising sea levels, with an estimated thirty percent (30%) of the country’s population living along the coastlines.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye mentioned that the NPP government has over the period resolved to take proactive measures to protect and safeguard coastal communities, as well as promote sustainable socio-economic activities and livelihoods, particularly, fishing, tourism and protection of communities.



The visit took the team to Anomabu, Komenda, Cape Coast and Elmina Phase II & III Sea Defence projects in the Central region.



The Minister was joined by officials of the Ministry of Works and Housing and Hydrological Services Department.