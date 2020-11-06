General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Prosecute Mahama if you have any evidence – Dafeamekpor dares Amidu

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi has challenged the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to prosecute former President John Dramani Mahama if he has any evidence that implicates him in the Airbus bribery scandal.



Speaking on Joy News, Dafeamekpor questioned the merit of Martin Amidu’s statement that he has suspended investigations into the scandal due to Mahama’s involvement in the upcoming elections.



He said that the decision by Martin Amidu does not bode well for the image of the former president and politicians in general.



“This is why the general public hate we the politicians…it is not right. He should stop patronizing us. If he thinks the former president has committed an offense, investigate him,” the MP said.



Martin Amidu who earlier this week confirmed Mahama as Government Official 1 said that he has not invited him because he is the leader of the biggest opposition party in the country.



Mr Martin Amidu said, “the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana.”



He added that “prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.”



John Mahama responded by describing Amidu’s statement as ‘stupid and bizarre’.



He has since expressed his disappointment in the Special Prosecutor for naming him in the scandal.



“They say investigate Agyapa, present a report on Agyapa, you’ve investigated Airbus, present a report on Airbus but on the Agyapa report you know it will be damning for this government, you go and put one paragraph about Airbus, nobody asked you about Airbus if you are man enough present Agyapa and do a report separate and then I come as a man and answer you on Airbus,” Mahama intimated.





