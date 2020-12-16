General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Prosecute DCE, others who assaulted me – Policeman seeks justice

About 15 thugs assaulted the police officer at Ajumako Ocheso in the Central Region

Grand Corporal Frank Mensah, the Police Officer who was allegedly beaten by the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, at Ajumako Ocheso is demanding justice.



The law enforcement officer is suffering from pains in his spinal cord and the entire body which has left him unable to sleep at night.



“I can’t sit down for more than one hour due to my situation so I want Justice. Nobody is above the law and so I expect the DCE and his thugs who assaulted me to face the law just as any other Ghanaian who has violated the law will be made to do. They must be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent for others not to put the law into their own hands,” G/Cpl Frank Mensah told Kasapa News Yaw Bagyan.



Background



The District Chief Executive for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Hon. Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko has been arrested by the Central Regional Police Command for allegedly leading thugs numbering about 15 to assault a police officer at Ajumako Ocheso.



According to DSP Irene Oppong the Central Regional Police PRO, on December 2, 2020, G/Cpl Frank Mensah of Otchiso police station reported at Ajumako Police Station that on the same day whilst he was on duty at Ochiso Police Station Charge office as the Counter NCO, he received a complaint from Adwoa Sophia of Ochiso that a certain Cosmos also of same place assaulted her grandson Kofi Akorfo aged about 18 for no apparent reason. A medical form was then issued for the victim to be taken to the hospital.



He continued that after taking a statement from the victim, he got the suspect arrested and detained him behind the counter.



Shortly after that, a certain man on a motorbike arrived at the Charge office and handed over a phone to him, and requested him to give an audience to a caller on the phone. As courtesy demands, he gave an audience to the caller only to identify him as Robert Crentsil who’s Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency Party Chairman. He said the latter on the phone hurled a lot of insults on him and ended up describing the action he took as pure nonsense.



The Police officer said since the utterances of the NPP Chairman were very irritating and provoking he did not want to respond hence handed over the phone back to the person who brought it.



Shortly after that, two vehicles pulled in at the station with eight occupants led by the DCE, Hon Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, NPP Chairman, another person in military camouflage, and the others whose names are unknown and without any provocation pounced on him and assaulted him mercilessly.



They thereafter freed the suspect and drove away with him. The NCO who complained of severe pains on his spine as a result of the attack was issued a medical form to attend a hospital for treatment.



The DCE was then arrested by the Regional CID Cape coast and he is assisting with investigations.



No further arrests have been made.

