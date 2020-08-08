General News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Proprietor for Bright SHS picked up by Police

play videoBright Amponsah incited his students to attack WAEC officials

Proprietor of Bright Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region, Bright Amponsah, has been picked up by the Police for his involvement in the attack of the Daily Graphic Reporter.



On Thursday August 6, 2020 a journalist rendering his national service with the Graphic Communication Group Limited was assaulted and nearly lynched by some students of Bright Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region.



Damalie Emmanuel Pacome, a graduate journalist from the Ghana Institute of Journalism was attacked by these hoodlums in uniform parading as students when he went to Bright Senior High School to investigate a clash between officials of WAEC and final year students who were writing their exams.



The students reportedly emerged from the examination hall on the orders of a management member of the school to attack the WAEC officials who came around to monitor the examination.



