Prophet Kofi Oduro celebrates massive reception by Muslims in Nima after crusade

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministries has weighed in on the inter-religious harmony that Ghana enjoys citing a recent experience.



The preacher, in a video shared by YouTube channel, Ngosrah TV, recounted how he received a massive reception in Nima, a Muslim-dominated suburb of Accra, recently.



"We have had crusades, over 200 of them. This particular crusade, the reception was amazing and I was in a predominantly Muslim area, I was in Nima. When I look at the way those Muslims welcomed me last Thursday, it is unbelievable," he told his congregation.



"I am a Zongo boy, don’t forget that, I was born in Abeka, I grew up in Fadama. Seriously, I have never seen a reception like that before… and I look at people who don’t even pray in tongues, when I look at their ways and their doings, I wonder, the people in church are we reflecting our ways and doings?" he quizzed.



Photos posted on his Facebook handle on December 7, showed Kofi Oduro at the Nima Central Market area preaching as people massed up in small groups to listen.



