Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder of the Shining Grace Chapel International, Prophet Azuka, has said that if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama don't sit up, they could easily lose the 2024 elections.



He explained that although he once saw that John Mahama and the NDC would win the 2024 election, it didn't take long for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reclaim power.



"Recently, I was lying down when I saw that, as I mentioned earlier in 2018, I said that Mahama should wait until 2024 because he will win; he was holding a white angel. However, about a month after, I saw that the NPP had reclaimed it," he said.



Pushed further by Paula Amma Broni during an interview on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment, the controversial Prophet Azuka stated that the ruling party, the NPP, will win the 2024 elections.



He, however, stressed that if the NDC sits back and does nothing, hoping that the economic hardship will be enough to endear them to voters, the NPP could win back the hearts of Ghanaians.



"I see that the NPP has won the election again, but the reason I am explaining it is because when I consider the current economic hardships we are in, I got surprised that it is the NPP that will win the elections again. That was when I understood the things of the spirit better.



"So, if the NDC sits back and claims that because times are hard, things will automatically work for them, they should know that things can get better in the two years left," he said.



Watch him speak about it below:







Watch the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/SEA