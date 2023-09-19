Promotions above Chief Inspector rank done by Police Council not IGP - Defence

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

A defense has been presented by State Attorney Kweku Boakye-Boateng, arguing that the lawsuit filed by forty Chief Inspectors of the Ghana Police Service against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Police Management Board (POMAB), and the Attorney-General (A-G), should be dismissed by the court.



These Chief Inspectors claim they were unjustly denied promotions within the service.



The defendants contend that the IGP had the authority to promote junior officers up to the rank of Chief Inspectors, but promotions beyond this rank fell under the purview of the Police Council upon the recommendation of the Appointments and Promotions Advisory Board (APAB).



The police officers allege that, despite serving for 25 to 30 years in the police service, they were excluded from a series of promotions initiated due to a special amnesty for officers who graduated from police training schools by 2008 and obtained university degrees by 2020.



According to the plaintiffs, their junior colleagues were promoted to higher ranks under the same special amnesty, but they were denied similar opportunities for advancement, specifically to the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).



This alleged discrimination has had a negative impact on their salaries, with their junior colleagues now holding equivalent ranks. This situation has also dampened morale within the service, as per the plaintiffs.



The police officers state that on February 8, 2021, the IGP requested police officers who graduated from police training schools by December 31, 2008, and obtained degrees by December 31, 2020, to submit their degree certificates by February 26, 2021, as part of a special exercise.



The IGP asserted that this special amnesty was not related to senior cadre entry but was purely an administrative decision within his authority.



The defendants emphasize that the referenced special amnesty promotion was solely an administrative policy decision to address the needs of the time and incorporate graduate junior officers who had been granted study leave or not, based on published criteria.



The defense highlights that promotions within the Ghana Police Service are not solely based on higher academic qualifications but also consider competence, hard work, commitment, dedication to service, professionalism, and conduct that upholds the service's integrity.



In their suit, the 40 police officers are seeking a court order directing the defendants, especially the IGP and POMAB, to promote them in accordance with the special amnesty granted to other police officers.



They also request an order for direct entry to the police academy and restoration of the income they claim to have lost due to the defendants' actions.



