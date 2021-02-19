General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Prominent personalities who have ‘flogged’ Hawa Koomson over poor showing

Mavis Hawa Koomson before Parliament's Appointments Committee

Minutes into Mavis Hawa Koomson’s appearance before Parliament’s Appointments Committee, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry-nominee started gaining traction over social media for her performance relative to her difficulty to answer questions and outline policy direction.



That traction continued throughout the sitting as Hawa Koomson topped Twitter trends and became the subject of trolls and exchanges between critics and defenders.



An analysis of her over two-hour appearance showed that over a quarter of the questions fielded to her concerned her infamous polling station shooting incident. Other areas were controversies over development authorities, her time as Special Development Initiatives minister, her new portfolio and matters on premix fuel.



A number of prominent Ghanaians have also expressed worry at her poor performance during and after the session. For some, it was the cluelessness whiles others could not fathom how she was appointed in the first place. GhanaWeb compiles some critique as shared on social media:



Imani’s Franklin Cudjoe comments via Twitter



“Why don't we just abolish the fisheries ministry and share the money for its creation to buy keta school boys for free shs students? I don't know what the minister designate is doing at vetting. What exactly is she saying? Nana Adoo too why inflict such on us?



‘If Nana Addo keeps this fisheries minister who doesn't understand ANYTHING about policy, I will disown him as my friend. What is this?”



Prof Kweku Azar comments on Facebook



“Is Madam Hawa Koomson the most, or even one of the most, qualified person in the NPP to be nominated as the minister of fisheries and aquaculture?



“Her answer to the simple question on fish farming raises doubts, in my mind anyway, as to whether she can lead the ministry or formulate a coherent policy on aquaculture. However, I may be wrong and Parliament may be satisfied with her answer.”



Lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini speaks on Metro TV



The host of Joy FM’s newsfile program spoke on the issue when he appeared on Metro TV’s news analysis program, Good Evening Ghana. On the specific issue, he said:



“… she’s being asked basic questions about fishing and her answers are incoherent; they are actually not accurate. You would expect that she would prepare for it, but her preparation is not adequate and that’s my examination of her.”