General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: bbc.com

'Prohibiting Ghana Police from sex is an attack on erection industry' - Nigerian Pundit

A Nigerian Journalist and Communications Consultant, Mr Reuben Abati

One of Ghana's top police officers was met with uncontrollable laughter from his subordinates after suggesting they have less sex ahead of December's general election.



The officers were advised to reduce their sexual activities in order to conserve energy for the upcoming elections.



"We all need energy to work during the elections," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Afful Boakye-Yiadom earlier this week, adding:



"I therefore advise all of you to eat well; reduce your sexual rounds."



Ghana is barely two months away from a major election with the police set to play key roles in the maintenance of law and order before, during and after the elections.



Meanwhile, you can watch a snippet from his speech here as well as see pundit Reuben Abati tell Arise TV the whole thing "smacks of phallophobia'' and is "an attack on the erection industry"



Watch the video below





"It's an attack on the erection industry!" - Dr. @abati1990 on the Ghanian Police Commander's advice that officers should reduce their involvement in "sexual activities" ahead of the country's general election. ???? #TheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/ORWSKx9mc4 — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) September 23, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.