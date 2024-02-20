Profile of experienced by-elections operative named Bawumia’s campaign manager

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has named Frederick Opare-Ansah as his Campaign Manager.



He is known to be a seasoned politician and a by-elections tactician.



The former Suhum MP is said to be someone adept at deploying resources and machinery on short notice and was instrumental in operational strategies in at least 6 by-elections from the year 2006 under Kufuor's administration when he was Deputy Minister.



It is unclear whether the NPP is approaching the 2024 elections with the mindset of a by-election and deploying the same tactics on a massive scale but indications show the election is being approached with all seriousness.



Frederick Opare-Ansah was on the frontline of the Offinso South by-election on October 24, 2006, as well as the Fomena by-election on January 23, 2007.



He was also active at Jirapa on April 7, 2009, and in the famous Akwatia re-run on 1st August 18, 2009, in the Eastern Region where he hails.



On September 29, 2009, after the Akwatia re-run, Opare-Ansah and his team were in Chereponi for the by-election deploying wide political arsenals followed by Atewa.



Born September 5, 1968, Frederick Opare-Ansah is an Electrical Engineer and a 4-term Member of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana who represented the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the NPP from 2005 to 2021.



He was born in Amankokrom-Akuapem, a town in the Eastern Region, and graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1994.



While in Parliament, he served on several committees including the Finance and Business Committees, and was the Chairman of the Select Committee on Communications in the seventh Parliament.



Additionally, he was a member of Ghana’s delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, Abuja from August 2011 to February 2020.