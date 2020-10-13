Politics of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Profile of Rev John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South Constituency

Born in a remote village but raised by grace, in skill and with humility, John Ntim Fordjour MP, is a quintessential diplomat and legislator.



In the past four years, in augmenting his Mining Engineering and Economic Policy backgrounds, Ntim Fordjour dedicated most of his PhD (International Relations specialization) research to delving deep in, and interrogating opportunities and challenges within multilateralism in a contemporary context, with particular focus on Ghana’s Foreign Policy and its trends of voting at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.



Having served diligently on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament and as Chair for Ghana-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Association since 2017, Ntim Fordjour’s high-level engagements with notable statesmen, diplomats and legislators across the world were distinguished with his exceptional skill in communicating and driving home investments while further strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations Ghana shares with various states, parliaments and international organizations.



With a deep sense of patriotism and astute negotiation skills, he has demonstrated firmness and consistency of values in driving a positive influence on legislation in courageously resisting unmeritorious external pressures while advocating strongly for conservative and anti-graft values in Ghana’s legislature.



Indeed Ntim Fordjour has acquitted himself and creditably discharged his representational, legislative and diplomatic roles entrusted to him.



We can only count on the good people of Assin South Constituency to afford him a renewed mandate to further advance a great and transformational cause commenced.





