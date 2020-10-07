Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: GNA

Profile of Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Andrew Kofi Egyapa

Mr Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer was born on 25 May 1973 in Sekondi in the Western Region to Mr James Mercer, a Ghanaian lawyer and diplomat.



He is a lawyer and politician, a member of the New Patriotic Party.



He attended Chapel Hill Preparatory School in Takoradi for his primary education and proceeded to the Adisadel College in Cape Coast, where he obtained both his GCE Ordinary level and GCE Advanced level certificates.

He gained admission into the University of Ghana, graduating with Honours in Bachelor of Arts in Humanities and Bachelor of Law.



He studied at the Ghana School of Law and qualified as a lawyer in Ghana after passing his BAR examination.



Egyapa Mercer commenced his work with Messrs Acquah-Sampon and Associates, a firm of solicitors based in Accra in 2004 and joined First Atlantic Bank in Accra in 2007 as an Assistant Manager and advanced to become the head of the Legal department.



Whilst at First Atlantic, he contested and lost the 2011 Parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party in Sekondi to the incumbent Papa Owusu-Ankomah.



He resigned in 2013 to set up the Mercer Company, a corporate and investment law firm based in Accra.



Egyapa Mercer began his Political career in 2011 when he contested the Sekondi Constituency NPP parliamentary primary of which he lost to Mr Owusu-Ankomah.

He decided to contest the 2016 parliamentary election again on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, after then-incumbent Member of Parliament Mr Owusu-Ankomah decided against contesting the seat he had won on five successive times.



As a Member of Parliament, Mr Mercer engaged actively with his constituents and fulfilled promises he had made on his campaign trail.



Some contributions to his constituency included; the donation of five desktop computers and accessories costing US$ 4,000 to the Sekondi Library.



He also helped to repay the debt owed the Ghana Football Association by Sekondi Eleven Wise, a Division one league club based in the constituency, with an amount of GH?5,000.00.

