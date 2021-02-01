Politics of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Profile of Member of Parliament for Jomoro Dorcas Affo-Toffey

It is said that if you want to know where your great grandparents were buried, join politics. That may be the reason why there is interest in the profile of Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro and trust MyNewsGh.com to find all the answers.



Dorcas Affo-Toffey is actually a wealthy woman. She is one of the top international entrepreneurs of Ghana with big operations in the United States. She is also a philanthropist which is why she easily snatched the Jomoro seat for NDC, a seat held by the NPP before the 2020 election.



Dorcas Affo-Toffey was born on May 4, 1973, in Tikobo Number 1 to the late Stephen Ackah Toffey and Mary Affo Danyi. Her parents are reportedly individually prominent names in Jomoro for many years and respected because of their wealth and philanthropy which their daughter is replicating.



She was born into a large family and the 18th of her father’s 23 children and the last born of her mother’s five children.



She actually hails from Bonyere, a town located in the Jomoro Municipality.



Education



She attended D/C Primary School in Bonyere and gained admission to the Nkroful Agriculture Secondary School in 1986.



After her second cycle education, she went to the USA to join her elder brothers, where she studied Dental Hygiene, Real Estate, Branding and Customer Services.



She had also studied Public Relations, Marketing, and Business Administration. Afo-Toffey’s career mirrors over 25 years of experience in health, education administration, real estate development, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.



From 2002 to present, she had established and managed several companies in Atlanta Georgia in USA, which included; Kids Smile Inc (Day Care School), Queen D Beauty, Topeka Properties (Building and Construction). She is a senior partner to Selfie Homes in the USA.



Afo-Toffey returned to Ghana in 2012 to continue her businesses of which she is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Country Representative for Nano Fix IT Company, and Sebastian Closet Inc respectively.



Husband and Children



Contrary to speculations and rumours, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey is married with 2 children.



Dorcas Affo-Toffey is married to Joseph Lawrence Ashun and has two daughters: Francine Koffi, popularly known as Fantana, a hit musician in Ghana and Lynelle Koffi who is a Medical doctor in the USA.



Hon Dorcas has kept her family relations out of the public domain although her more popular daughter has been seen with her campaigning.



Ghanaian Politics



Hon Dorcas Affotey was elected as the NDC candidate for the Jomoro Constituency in August 2019 with 1,324 votes representing 87.4% whilst the other two candidates Akatia Kwaidoo, Nda Blay Armah polled 188 representing 12.4%, 4 representing 0.2% respectively.



Affo-Toffey won the 2020 parliamentary elections for Jomoro Constituency after polling 24,356 votes representing 55.5% against the incumbent Member of Parliament Paul Essien of the New Patriotic Party who had 19,889 votes representing 44.95%. She is one of the 40 women and the only one from the Western Region who will be representing their respective constituencies in the 8th Parliament from 7th January 2021.



